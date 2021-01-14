MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) OPEC's forecast for oil demand growth in 2021 has been kept unchanged from last month and stands at 5.9 million barrels a day (mbd) year-on-year to 95.9 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday.

"For 2021, global oil demand is forecast to increase by 5.9 mb/d y-o-y to average 95.9 mb/d. The growth forecast was kept unchanged compared to last month's assessment. In the OECD region, oil consumption is estimated to increase by 2.6 mb/d y-o-y but will still lag pre-pandemic levels. OECD Americas is estimated to increase the most amid a rebound in transportation fuels. In the non-OECD region, oil demand is estimated to increase by 3.

3 mb/d y-o-y, driven by China followed by India," the report read.

At the same time, OPEC's forecast for oil demand drop in 2020 has been slightly adjusted, the organization added.

"World oil demand growth in 2020 was revised marginally higher from last month's report and is now estimated to have declined by 9.8 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y) to average 90.0 mb/d in 2020. OECD America, led by the US, was revised lower particularly in 2H20 amid a sluggish recovery in transportation fuels. In the non-OECD region, oil demand growth was revised higher in 2020, mainly reflecting better-than-expected demand in China and India," the report read.