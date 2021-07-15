MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) OPEC has left its forecast for oil demand growth this year unchanged at 6 million barrels a day (mbd), while in 2022 the oil demand is expected to rise by 3.3 mbd to almost 100 mbd, the organization said in a report on Thursday.

"World oil demand growth in 2021 is forecast at 6.

0 mb/d, unchanged from last month's assessment, although there have been some regional revisions. Total oil demand is projected to average 96.6 mb/d," OPEC said in a monthly report.

Despite "solid expectations" for economic growth in 2022, the organization of oil producers noted that the forecast "remains subject to uncertainties, most profoundly COVID-19-related challenges and their impact on transportation fuels, trade tension issues, developments on the economic front, unusual weather conditions."