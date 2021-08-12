UrduPoint.com

OPEC's Forecast For Oil Demand Growth Remains Unchanged At 6mbd In 2021 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:33 PM

The OPEC's forecast for oil demand growth has remained unchanged from the previous month's assessment and stands at 6 million barrels a day (mbd) this year, while in 2022 the demand will increase by 3.3 mbd year-on-year, the organization said in a report on Thursday

"Oil demand is still estimated to increase by around 6.0 mb/d to average 96.6 mb/d. However, some revisions were taken into account in 1Q21 due to slower-than-anticipated demand in OECD Americas, offset by better-than-expected data from non-OECD countries in 2Q21.

For 2022, world oil demand is still projected to increase by 3.3 mb/d y-o-y, unchanged from last month's assessment," the report read.

The global oil demand will average almost 100 mbd next year, the OPEC added and noted that the growth would be driven by massive stimulus packages worldwide and the recovering economic activities, while the COVID-19 pandemic would be better controlled by vaccination programs and improved treatment.

