UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opel Slashes Hours Amid German Carmaker Gloom

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:26 PM

Opel slashes hours amid German carmaker gloom

German carmaker Opel said Tuesday it would slash hours for workers at its main factory, highlighting a car industry hit by falling demand and a challenging technological transformation

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :German carmaker Opel said Tuesday it would slash hours for workers at its main factory, highlighting a car industry hit by falling demand and a challenging technological transformation.

Peugeot subsidiary Opel "has registered reduced hours for six months from October" at its historic home base in Ruesselsheim, near Frankfurt, a spokesman told AFP.

Bosses and worker representatives have agreed to cut hours for the majority of the 2,600 workers at the plant, business daily Handelsblatt reported citing "company sources".

Known in German as Kurzarbeit, officially-registered shorter hours mean the government steps in to cover some or all of the shortfall in workers' income if their employer reduces working time during tough periods.

The measure is aimed at preventing jobs falling away altogether.

Opel builds its flagship Insignia model in Ruesselsheim, but the car has suffered falling sales over the past year.

Meanwhile the plant has stopped building the Zafira family van, meaning workers cannot be redeployed from one line to another.

New work won't arrive until 2021, when the latest version of the compact Astra enters production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business German Company Car Frankfurt Van October Family All From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

16 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cypriot President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nigerian President on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

NA refers 41 private members' bills to relevant Co ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.