UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Fire At Oil Pipeline In Russia's Khanty-Mansi Area Eliminated - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Open Fire at Oil Pipeline in Russia's Khanty-Mansi Area Eliminated - Authorities

An open fire on the territory of the Yem-Yogovskoye oil field, which is part of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the northern Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, has been eliminated, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the area of the fire was 600 square meters (6,458 square feet)

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) - An open fire on the territory of the Yem-Yogovskoye oil field, which is part of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the northern Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, has been eliminated, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the area of the fire was 600 square meters (6,458 square feet).

Earlier in the day, the regional branch said that the oil spill had occurred at 07:35 GMT on the territory of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the Oktyabrsky district and resulted in a fire affecting an area of 150 square meters.

"The elimination of open fire was announced at 05:30 p.m. [12:30 GMT], the area is 600 square meters. Investigative bodies are working, they will find out the cause of what happened," the ministry said.

According to the local authorities, three people were hospitalized as a result of the fire, while another was killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, the emergency services also said that they were searching for eight people who were near the site of the fire, adding that 80 people and 16 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the fire.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Oil SITE August P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

10 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

40 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

55 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

55 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.