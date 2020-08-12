An open fire on the territory of the Yem-Yogovskoye oil field, which is part of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the northern Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, has been eliminated, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the area of the fire was 600 square meters (6,458 square feet)

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) - An open fire on the territory of the Yem-Yogovskoye oil field, which is part of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the northern Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Area, has been eliminated, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the area of the fire was 600 square meters (6,458 square feet).

Earlier in the day, the regional branch said that the oil spill had occurred at 07:35 GMT on the territory of the Krasnoleninskoye field in the Oktyabrsky district and resulted in a fire affecting an area of 150 square meters.

"The elimination of open fire was announced at 05:30 p.m. [12:30 GMT], the area is 600 square meters. Investigative bodies are working, they will find out the cause of what happened," the ministry said.

According to the local authorities, three people were hospitalized as a result of the fire, while another was killed in the incident.

Meanwhile, the emergency services also said that they were searching for eight people who were near the site of the fire, adding that 80 people and 16 pieces of equipment were involved in putting out the fire.