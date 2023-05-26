UrduPoint.com

OpenAI Chief Seeks To Calm Fears On Job Losses

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 11:44 PM

OpenAI chief seeks to calm fears on job losses

The boss of OpenAI, the firm behind the massively popular ChatGPT bot, said on Friday that his firm's technology would not destroy the job market as he sought to calm fears about the march of artificial intelligence (AI)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The boss of OpenAI, the firm behind the massively popular ChatGPT bot, said on Friday that his firm's technology would not destroy the job market as he sought to calm fears about the march of artificial intelligence (AI).

Sam Altman, on a global tour to charm national leaders and powerbrokers, said in Paris that AI would not -- as some have warned -- wipe out whole sectors of the workforce through automation.

"This idea that AI is going to progress to a point where humans don't have any work to do or don't have any purpose has never resonated with me," he said.

Asked about the media industry, where several outlets already use AI to generate stories, Altman said ChatGPT should instead be like giving a journalist 100 assistants to help them research and come up with ideas.

ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts.

Microsoft later laid out billions of Dollars to support OpenAI and now uses the firm's technology in several of its products -- sparking a race with Google, which has made a slew of similar announcements.

Altman, a 38-year-old emerging star of Silicon Valley, has received rapturous welcomes from leaders everywhere from Lagos to London.

Though earlier this week, he seemed to annoy the European Union by hinting that his firm could leave the bloc if they regulate too severely.

He insisted to a group of journalists on the sidelines of the Paris event that the headlines were not fair and he had no intention of leaving the bloc -- rather, OpenAI was likely to open an office in Europe in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Europe European Union Job London Paris Lagos Progress March Market Media Event From Industry Race Billion

Recent Stories

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

3 minutes ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

4 minutes ago
 Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist ..

Spanish Court to Probe 3 Football Fans Over Racist Insults Against Real Madrid's ..

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results

Tennis: ATP Geneva Open results

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Lyon Open results

Tennis: ATP Lyon Open results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.