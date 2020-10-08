Opening of Arund border to greatly enhance trade activities: Collector Customs

Collector Customs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalil Yousafzai, Superintendent Customs Tanvir Ahmad and others on special invitation of Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, paid a visit to union council Arund in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Collector Customs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalil Yousafzai, Superintendent Customs Tanvir Ahmad and others on special invitation of Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, paid a visit to union council Arund in Chitral.

On the occasion President Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Sultan and members of the business community were also present. Collector Customs held a joint session with the business community and high officials of Chitral.

Announcing urgent steps for early opening of Arund Pak-Afghan Border Station, he said reopening of new border stations with Afghanistan was a great achievement of provincial and Federal governments.

He said Arund Pak-Afghan Border Customs Station will prove a vital route for enhancing trade activity not only in Chitral and Malakand but in the entire country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chitral, he said, will soon become a modern district of Pakistan.

He said opening of Arund border will boost industry and trade activities in Chitral to a great extent. The Chitral Economic Zone and Arund border, he added will also help enhance trade activity with Afghanistan and create massive job opportunities.