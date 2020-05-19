UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opening Of Marriage Halls Demanded

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

Opening of Marriage Halls demanded

Ministry for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal says he will forward the matter to NCOC for consideration of their demand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) The Marriage Hall Association demanded the government to relax lockdown imposed earlier to contain spread of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

A delegation comprising members of the associated called on Punjab Ministry for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, saying that the global pandemic caused them serious damage. The government sources said that Mian Ilyas led the delegation to the province.

During the meeting, Mian Ilyas said that the wedding hall industry is fully complying with the government orders regarding working hours and one dish.

While assuring that SOPs will be fully implemented, he requsted the opening of wedding halls with limited number of people and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the situation was getting critical due to coronavirus, precautionary measures could not be ignored.

“Large gatherings such as weddings cannot be allowed", Mian Aslam Iqbal said, adding that Consideration may be given to opening marriage halls with limited number of people and SOPs.

“I will put this matter for consideration in the NCOC meeting,” he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Marriage May Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

4 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

6 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

50 seconds ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

51 seconds ago

12 drug dealers arrested,illegal weapons recovered ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.