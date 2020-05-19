Opening of Marriage Halls demanded

(@fidahassanain)

Ministry for Industry and Commerce Aslam Iqbal says he will forward the matter to NCOC for consideration of their demand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) The Marriage Hall Association demanded the government to relax lockdown imposed earlier to contain spread of Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

A delegation comprising members of the associated called on Punjab Ministry for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, saying that the global pandemic caused them serious damage. The government sources said that Mian Ilyas led the delegation to the province.

During the meeting, Mian Ilyas said that the wedding hall industry is fully complying with the government orders regarding working hours and one dish.

While assuring that SOPs will be fully implemented, he requsted the opening of wedding halls with limited number of people and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the situation was getting critical due to coronavirus, precautionary measures could not be ignored.

“Large gatherings such as weddings cannot be allowed", Mian Aslam Iqbal said, adding that Consideration may be given to opening marriage halls with limited number of people and SOPs.

“I will put this matter for consideration in the NCOC meeting,” he added.