Opening Three crossing point with Iran to boost trade: SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik Friday said opening of third border crossing point with Iran is poised to boost trade between the two Muslim neighboring countries.

Talking to a delegation of exporters from Balouchistan led by former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, he said launching of new Pashin-Mand point would not only increase the volume of trade manifolds but also generate ample job opportunities for the people of the area.

The increase in bilateral and barter trade through the new gateway would benefit the local people of Balochistan while legal trade would also be promoted, he added.

He said that it would bring about development and prosperity in the border districts of either countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hailing the judicious decision of opening new point said main objective was to not only to enhance but strengthen bilateral trade relations with neighboring countries mainly aimed at ameliorate a lot of greater weal of the people and improve their economic condition by involving in trade activities.

He said both countries share a 959 km long border and stressed the urgent need to open more gateways to usher in an era of progress and prosperity. He lamented trade between two countries has been negligible due to sanctions on Iran. The volume of bilateral trade is currently $359 million which needs to be lifted.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Iran was a big market for Pakistan's kinnow and hoped the move would swell bilateral legal trade between two countries.He urged both countries for immediate removal of other trade barriers in the way of smooth flow of trade and investment.