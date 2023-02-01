MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The operation of Germany's largest underground gas storage (UGS) facility in the municipality of Rehden has been suspended until February 3 due to a fire outbreak at the site, the gas storage operator Astora said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, 31/01/2023, a deflagration occurred at a flare at the natural gas storage facility in Rehden for reasons unknown so far. No people were injured and no effects on the environment could be determined. For safety reasons, the storage facility was taken out of operation for the time being until 18:00 (17:00 GMT) on Friday (03/02/2023)," the operator said in a statement.

Astora added that the facility's units had been brought into a safe condition and the incident had not affected the security of gas supplies.