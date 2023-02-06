DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Operations at Syria's largest oil refinery in the city of Baniyas have been suspended due to damage to equipment caused by a powerful earthquake, the Syrian Oil Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.

"A crack in the chimney of the power unit of the Baniyas refinery, the leakage of oil products from cracks in the buildings required the shutdown of the refinery to repair the damage. It is expected to return to work in 48 hours," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.

Residential buildings for ministry workers in Baniyas, as well as gas storage pylons in Aleppo were also damaged, the statement read.