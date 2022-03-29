The operator of the JANAF oil pipeline said on Tuesday that it will suspend pumping of oil from Croatia to Serbia's Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS, 65.15% belongs to Gazpromneft) starting from mid-May over the situation in Ukraine

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The operator of the JANAF oil pipeline said on Tuesday that it will suspend pumping of oil from Croatia to Serbia's Naftna Industrija Srbije (NIS, 65.15% belongs to Gazpromneft) starting from mid-May over the situation in Ukraine.

"Adriatic Oil Pipeline (JANAF), a joint-stock company that does not operate directly on the Russian market, but by the decision of the EU Council ...

on restrictive measures, taking into account the actions of Russia ... Also covered is the crude oil transportation contract that JANAF has concluded with NIS for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. This agreement reserved transport capacities in the total volume of 3.2 million +-10 tons of oil, and if no changes occur, it cannot be further implemented from May 15, 2022 and while restrictive measures are in place," the operator said in a statement.