OPF To Partner Up With GIZ For Skill Development Of Returnee Migrant Workers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is all ready to develop a partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to set up a 'Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (FRC)' at Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is all ready to develop a partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) to set up a 'Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (FRC)' at Lahore.

The FRC is being set up with an aim to develop skills of the returnee migrant workers.

Both the organizations are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday (July 29) for materializing the intended collaboration, a senior officer in the OPF told APP on Tuesday.

He said the GIZ, Pakistan would implement the project on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, whereas the OPF would execute the programme on behalf of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The officer said the GIZ would provide technical assistance amounting to approximately three million Euros for the project.

He said the initiative was aimed at facilitating the returnee migrant workers on different fronts ranging from skill development to re-employment abroad and Pakistan to securing micro-loans.

They would also be assisted in exploring investment opportunities and preparing project pre-feasibilities, required for starting a start-up or business, he added.

Highlighting the main features of intending partnership between the OPF and GIZ, he said the latter would help the foundation with staff, equipment and infrastructure to ensure establishment and operational capability of a Pakistani-German Facilitation and Reintegration Center in Lahore.

The GIZ would build the capacity of the overseas ministry and OPF in in related areas such as skill development.

