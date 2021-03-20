UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Real Face Exposed To Masses: Hammad

Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said on Saturday that opposition's real face had now exposed to the masses, who could no more be hoodwinked by its hallow slogans and unjustified hue and cry over various issues.

Responding to reporters' queries after inaugurating Airlink Smart Phone Assembly Line here, he said that opposition had always been against the integrity of Pakistan, which was also evident from the recent derogatory and anti-Pakistan statement by one of the PML-N leaders, asserting that the opposition had also been opposing the government even on formulation of various laws including FATF (Financial Action Task Force) related legislation.

Regarding trade with India, he said that trade ties would not be restored unilateral bases but on equal footings.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended goodwill gesture to India but it had been continuing with indifferent attitude. Today, minority communities in India including Muslims and Sikh were facing great hardships, while barbarism and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir had also exposed the real face of India to the world, he maintained.

Hammad Azhar said that hike in commodities' prices was now become a global challenge, however, Pakistan government was taking steps to ensure provision of maximum relief to the people by announcing a historic package for utility stores and Ramzan package, and also asked the provinces to give such relief packages.

He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon recover from coronavirus. He also rejected all the propaganda against the coronavirus vaccine.

