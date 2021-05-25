UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Optimism Over Reopening Economy Boosts US Stocks

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Optimism over reopening economy boosts US stocks

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Tuesday, adding to the prior session's momentum as optimism over the reopening economy offset concerns about inflation.

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Tuesday, adding to the prior session's momentum as optimism over the reopening economy offset concerns about inflation.

Analysts pointed to a pullback in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note as an indicator that inflation worries may be ebbing. Anxiety that a jump in inflation could spark a sudden shift in Federal Reserve policy has weighed on the market in recent weeks.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare characterized the sentiment as a "tentative calm," adding that "we're still at base camp for a few more months, where high inflation prints can be rationalized on the basis of low base effects.

" About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 34,382.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,201.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent t to 13,714.38.

Among individual companies, Moderna rose 4.2 percent after the drugmaker said trials had shown its Covid-19 vaccine is "highly effective" in adolescents aged 12-17, and the company would seek regulators' approval in June.

Lordstown Motors tumbled 14.4 percent as the electric truck startup warned it would need to raise additional capital to meet its production targets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company May June Stocks Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

40 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

55 minutes ago

Ombudsman's intervention gets years old water supp ..

6 minutes ago

Tarand vows struggle for constitutional rights of ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.