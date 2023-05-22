UrduPoint.com

Options For Re-connecting Russian Agricultural Bank To SWIFT Being Worked Out - Source

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Options for Re-connecting Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT Being Worked Out - Source

Different options for re-connecting the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT system are being worked out, including with the possibility of mediation by a Turkish bank, an informed source familiar with the talks told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Different options for re-connecting the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT system are being worked out, including with the possibility of mediation by a Turkish bank, an informed source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

"Yes, various options are being discussed related to reconnection (of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT). There are very active efforts on the part of the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres), there are our (official Ankara) efforts of various departments," the source said.

When asked about the possibility of mediation by a Turkish bank, the source told Sputnik that this option "is also on the table," "such a possibility is being discussed."

