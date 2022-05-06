Orban on EU Plans on Russian Oil: Hungary Needs 5 Years to Reorient to Other Supplies

(@FahadShabbir)

Hungary needs five years to reorient to other supplies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, commenting on the EU's plans regarding Russian oil embargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Hungary needs five years to reorient to other supplies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, commenting on the EU's plans regarding Russian oil embargo.

"It will take us at least five years, as well as money, so that we can reorganize and rebuild the factories. Therefore, we have returned the European Commission proposal for revision," Orban said, as quoted by Hungarian Index.hu news site.

Hungary is interested in a constructive dialogue, Orban said, adding that "if we had not returned the proposal, the utility cost reduction program (a relief program in Hungary) would have ended on Monday.

"

The Prime Minister also said that for Budapest, the EU proposal for an embargo on energy resources from Russia is "tantamount to atomic bomb."

"The European Commission head (Ursula Von der Leyen) ignores the fact that the EU countries are in completely different circumstances and makes a proposal that ignores the individual characteristics of the countries. We cannot accept this, as for Hungary it is equal to an atomic bomb," Orban added.