Orban Says EU Owes Hungary Billions of Euros, Likely Already Spent on Ukraine

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Hungary is still awaiting billions of Euros owed to it by the European Union which it fears were spent on Ukraine instead, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

On June 21, the European Commission reviewed the draft EU budget for the 2024-2027 period and asked member states to increase it by 66 billion euros ($72 billion). Of that amount, 50 billion euros would be earmarked for loans and grants to Ukraine.

"At the same time, the EU fails to fulfill its obligations towards its member states, such as Hungary. The EU owes us. Perhaps the listeners don't know that, but all EU member states have to contribute to the EU's joint budget. We have paid, we have fulfilled our obligations. Since that time, we have not received the money that was due to us. So, they owe us. As far as I understand, they owe us an enormous amount of money," Orban told Hungarian radio Kossuth.

The EU was supposed to allocate about 2 billion euros to Budapest for the construction of barriers and deployment of additional border guards to protect Hungary's borders form illegal migrants, as well as for raising teachers' wages, the prime minister said. The EU was also supposed to grant Hungary access to the funds of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which was established in 2021 to support the bloc's post-pandemic recovery, but so far has done none of that, he added.

"We are raising the question, not without reason, if the reason of why they owe us is that the funds owed to us had been spent on something else, say, on Ukraine. There has been no response to this question yet," Orban said.

When asked whether Budapest could block the new draft budget until it receives what it is owed, the Hungarian prime minister said that that would be a "very unfriendly move," since a "quite reasonable rule" is in effect in the EU, pursuant to which "unrelated things must not be linked together" as it is " not nice, wrong and borderline illegal."

"However, coincidences happen from time to time.

Last time, it so happened that the decisions that required unanimous support coincided in time with the decisions regarding the Hungarian money. If negotiations are held that way, of course you have to take into account such coincidences," he said.

It is unknown how long the EU will be able to provide financial support to Ukraine, considering the lack of information as to on what the 70 billion euros of the EU's seven-year budget were spent, the prime minister noted.

"It remains to be seen how long Europe will be able to keep (helping Ukraine). Because the US holds the global Currency, the US Dollar, and by means of various financial operations and manipulations, the US can produce more money to be spent on war. But the euro is a different story. We cannot produce money as easily as the Americans do. The EU gets money because member states pay contributions to the joint budget. The question is, how long we will hold on, because the European economy is in trouble, there is no end to the war, and we have spent more than 70 billion euros and don't know what on as we don't have a report," Orban said.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said last week that Kiev was yet to report on how it had spent the money released so far.

In September 2022, the European Commission proposed to freeze 7.5 billion euro in EU funds for Hungary, citing corruption and public procurement concerns, after having triggered the rule of law conditionality mechanism against Hungary in April.

In December 2022, EU countries agreed to freeze 6.3 billion euro in cohesion funds, a smaller amount than initially proposed by the European Commission, that had been earmarked for the country in exchange for giving up Budapest's veto on a number of issues, notably the aid package to Kiev. The Hungarian prime minister said that the Commission wanted to influence Budapest's stance on migration, sex education, and sanctions against Russia, but promised that he would remain firm on these issues.