Orban Says Hungary, EU Not Ready To Implement Sanctions Against Russian Oil - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Orban Says Hungary, EU Not Ready to Implement Sanctions Against Russian Oil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that neither his country, nor the European Union in general are fully ready to accept and implement sanctions against Russian oil, which have been proposed by the European Commission, Financial Times reported.

 

Orban also said that Hungary is unable to support proposed sanctions in its "current form" in a letter to European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, which was published by Financial Times on Thursday. Moreover, the Hungarian prime minister said that sanctions should be adopted when all EU members are ready to implement them.

In addition, Orban said that the commission will have to take "responsibility" for a historical failure of the European integration if it insists on the oil embargo.

