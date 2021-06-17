UrduPoint.com
Order Backlog Of German Manufacturers In April Hits Record Level

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

Order backlog of German manufacturers in April hits record level

Order backlog in Germany's manufacturing industry in April increased for the eleventh consecutive month and reached the highest level since the introduction of the time-line in January 2015, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Thursday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Order backlog in Germany's manufacturing industry in April increased for the eleventh consecutive month and reached the highest level since the introduction of the time-line in January 2015, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Thursday.

Manufacturers in Germany recorded an increase in order backlog of 2.9 percent on the previous month, according to Destatis. Compared with February 2020, the month before COVID-19 restrictions were first imposed in the country, the order backlog was 11.4 percent higher.

The reason for the development was that "new orders developed faster than sales," Destatis said.

German companies would have to produce for seven months just to process existing orders.

Domestic unfilled orders increased by 2.4 percent, while international unfilled orders rose by even 3.2 percent in April compared to the previous month, according to Destatis.

The German economy is currently primarily supported by the "positive export development," particularly in the trade in goods and services with China and the United States, the market research institute GfK said in its monthly study published at the end of May.

