Open Menu

Oreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 22 April 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM

oreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.10 278.

20

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 293.75 296.70

GBP 341.25 344.60

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED75.20 75.95

SAR73.30 73.03

CAD 199.80 202.80

AUD 175.50 178.50

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

8 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

8 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

9 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

12 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

12 minutes ago
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

12 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

17 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

17 minutes ago
 WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections

17 minutes ago
 SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business