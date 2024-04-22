oreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.10 278.

20

USD 277.50 280.25

EURO 293.75 296.70

GBP 341.25 344.60

JPY 1.77 1.82

AED75.20 75.95

SAR73.30 73.03

CAD 199.80 202.80

AUD 175.50 178.50

APP/msq