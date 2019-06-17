Organizers urged zero taxes for dyes,leather imports

Organizers of the 5th Color & Chem Expo have urged the federal government to also allow zero tax for raw materials of dyes and leather used in one of leading textile sector of Pakistan as it is slowing exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ):Organizers of the 5th Color & Chem Expo have urged the federal government to also allow zero tax for raw materials of dyes and leather used in one of leading textile sector of Pakistan as it is slowing exports.

They made this appeal while talking to the media on concluding day of this exhibition organized by the Event and Conference International with the support of Punjab Dyestuffs & Chemicals Manufacturing Association (PDCMA), Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation (ADIF), China Dyestuff Industry Association and Rainbow Dye-Tech Pvt. Ltd. here at Expo Centre.

The two-day exhibition participated well by the exhibitors concluded on Sunday. Thousands of traders visited the expo each day. Over 200 companies from China, India, Germany, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan and other countries participated in this mega event and expressed their satisfaction on response of visitors.

Talking to the media, organizer Director Event and Conference International Rashid-ul-Haq termed exhibition as a big boost for Pakistani industry, saying it was the best platform both for the manufactures and buyers. A number of companies from China and Thailand were eager to start joint ventures with Pakistani partners and we are working to materlize it, he added.

Patron-in-Chief Punjab Dyestuff & Chemicals Manufacturers Association Abdul Rahim Chughtai lauded the government for ending non-filers and urged zero tax rates for raw materials of dyes and leather. There was about 40 per cent overall taxes on these imports resulting halt in exports, he maintained.

"We also request the government to suspend SRO 11223. The State Bank of Pakistan should also come out to control dollar, otherwise, investors will flee from Pakistan," he added.

Chairman China Dyestuff Industry Association Mr Tian told the media that China was the largest exporter of dyes and chemicals. "We exported 1.3 million tons raw materials the last year and Pakistan was the top third country with 19700 ton imports from China," he added.

"Pakistan is heading to manufacture dyes, which is a good sign and they can be self sufficient in producing it. I have visited Pakistan twice and overwhelmed by the hospitality and response of Pakistanis here. We will try our best to boost these business relations between the two countries," he concluded.

Earlier on Saturday night, a dinner was hosted in honour of exhibitors by organizers, during which exhibitors were presented with mementoes.