Orhan for private sectors' role to strengthen Pak-Turkey trade ties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Governor of Konya , Cuneyt Orhan Wednesday said that trade and economic relations between Turkey and Pakistan should be stronger for which private sectors of two countries could play a vital role in this regard.

He was talking to business community during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) where Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed and Executive Committee Members also spoke on the occasion.

Konya Governor said that mutual trade volume could touch new heights with little efforts, as Turkish businessmen were keen to step into joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts in various fields. He added that both countries should enhance cooperation in trade, industry and tourism.

Orhan said that Turkish people had deep love and respect for Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his teachings were a part of the lasting bonds between Turkey and Pakistan.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that a 'Governors of Muslim Countries Conference' would be convened very soon and Governors of all Muslim countries would be invited.

"We cannot grow untill and unless working hand in hand with the business community that is the backbone of economy," he opined.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Lahore and Konya were two historical cities and had a number of commonalities, asserting that Konya had the reputation of being one of the more religiously fundamentalist metropolitan centers in Turkey. He said that Konya had a number of industrial parks and the city's economy had evolved into a center for the manufacturing of components for the automotive industry, agricultural tools, plastic, paint & chemical industry, paper & packing industry, processed foods, textiles and leather industry etc.

There were several Special Economic Zones being built in Pakistan under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and 'we would like to have industrial cooperation with Turkish businessmen in these areas.' LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that mutual trade volume was US $ 661 million which had a potential to grow over US$ 1 billion. He said that joint ventures in pharmaceutical, furniture, surgical instruments and various other sectors could yield good results.

Ali Hussam Asghar invited Turkish companies to invest in hardware and energy sectors of Pakistan which had a great potential for foreign direct investment. He said that Turkish expertise in textile machinery sector and transfer of technology could help strengthen Pakistani textile sector.

LCCI Vice President Mian Jawaid Ahmad said, "It is high time, we should work together on a joint economic agenda so that our historical and brotherly relations can be fully materialized." He also called for exchange of trade delegation and single country exhibitions.

