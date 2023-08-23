Open Menu

Origin-based Products Can Increase Export Through GI Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 05:33 PM

The origin-based products of Pakistan like Multan's Blue Pottery can capture a huge export market by having (Geographical Indication) rights as per an international agreement of the World Intellectual Property Rights Organization (WIPO), also signed by Pakistan

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) General Manager Socrat Aman Rana disclosed this, while addressing a consultative seminar as chief guest on behalf of CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja, here Wednesday.

Jointly organized by SMEDA, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), IPO and MCCI (Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) was also addressed by Muhammad Asim Javaid Hashmi, Managing Director PSIC, Ms. Shazia Adnan, Director General of IPO- Pakistan and Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed Vice President MCCI. The speakers gave awareness on protection of "Multan's Blue Pottery as geographical indication of Pakistan.

Socrat Aman Rana highlighted the importance of Geographical Indication concept of WIPO as a tool for value addition and to give Pakistani products a market identity especially with reference to the SME sector.

He also spoke about the SMEDA's role in SME sector development and support to all governmental agencies for achieving this goal.

On this occasion, PSIC MD Asim Javaid Hashmi said that PSIC was making concerted efforts to provide GI protection to the products which were specifically made in various areas of Punjab like "Khadar" in Kamalia and Blue Pottery in Multan.

He added that PSIC was also working in close collaboration with SMEDA, IPO and the industry stakeholders to complete the process of GI registration. He said, as registrant organization of the origin-based products of Punjab PSIC was compiling specifications and standards as per requirement of WIPO.

IPO DG Ms. Shazia Adnan said that IPO was committed to keep the local manufacturers and exporters abreast with the international intellectual property rights and procedures. She said that Pakistan was signatory of the WIPO's Trade Related Aspects of the Intellectual Property Rights (TRIP) agreement, under which the government of Pakistan had passed GI-Act 2020 to protect rights of the origin based-products of the country by following due procedures and standards.

MCCI Vice President Aim Saeed thanked SMEDA, PSIC and IPO for giving awareness to the manufacturesof Blue Pottery on the new international concept of GI registration that could play pivotal role in acceptabilityof the origin-based products in the export market, thus enhancing their price, value and exclusivity.

