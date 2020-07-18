UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OTCA Calls Off Strike After Extensive Deliberations With Omar Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:28 PM

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberations with Omar Ayub

Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) Saturday called off its strike after holding extensive deliberations with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and his team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ):Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) Saturday called off its strike after holding extensive deliberations with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and his team.

During the meeting, the OTCA delegation presented its issues and demands in the presence of officials of the departments concerned, which were taken up and mediated by the minister one-by-one for their early resolution, a Petroleum Division news release said.

Representatives from provincial and federal government departments/agencies including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, chairmen of provincial revenue authorities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director besides officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) attended the meeting, which was chaired by Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan.

After extensive deliberations, the OTCA called off its announced strike and both the sides reached the conclusions, which included that a joint team of the association and FBR would meet on July 20, Monday, to sort out the issue of increase in the income-tax.

"Procedural matters will be resolved as soon as possible and legislative requirement will be finalized for submission to Advisor on Finance and respective parliamentary forum." It was also decided that Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) would convene a meeting with other provincial revenue authorities at 9:30 a.m. on Monday to resolve the "input adjustment against Services Sales Tax".

Meeting of the OTCA team would also be held with SRB at 12 p.m. to take a final decision in the matter. All other provincial revenue authorities - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab - agreed in principle to the proposal of the OTCA.

Similarly, the OTCA team would also meet Member (Gas) and Member (Finance) of OGRA on July 20, Monday, to resolve and finalize the issue of freight revision.

"OGRA may also consider the deadline for compliant tank lorries extension up to the time when multi-product movement commences through White Oil Pipeline (WOP). Primary movement may not be allowed after the operationalization of WOP however, after the operationalization of the pipeline, secondary movement will continue for 1.5 years [18 months] for up-gradation of secondary vehicles." The meeting also decided to conduct two studies in a two-week time by Petroleum Institute of Pakistan in consultation with Oil Companies Advisory Council and OTCA/OGRA.

The studies would be meant for determining the number of compliant vehicles required for transportation throughout the country after operationalization of WOP in normal times and in case of any emergent shutdown of WOP. "Phenomena of dumping of petroleum products due to commercial loading and usage of vehicles on self-collection basis," it added.

During the meeting, the two sides also agreed that the PSO would maintain single queue for transport vehicles as per the decision of the Sindh High Court.

As per the understanding reached during the meeting, the OGRA would also issue necessary instructions to all oil marketing companies for providing facilities of clean drinking water, filtration units, mosque, rest rooms, coolers, washrooms, etcetera at oil depots.

The Petroleum Division clarified that at present no plan was under consideration for deregulation of freight pool.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Balochistan Sindh High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Vehicles Tank May July Gas FBR Mosque All From Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited P

Recent Stories

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

46 seconds ago

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

1 hour ago

Germany Pledges Extra $3.4Bln to IMF Coronavirus R ..

48 seconds ago

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

2 hours ago

France's Stalter wins Euram Bank Open

4 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.