Other Leather Manufacturer exports increase record 6.66%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Other Leather Manufacturer exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 42.96 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 20-21, Other Leather Manufacturer worth US$ 12,262 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 8,577 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 0.95 per cent, worth US$ 219,592 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 217,525 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather Gloves exports increased by 11.98 per cent, worth US$195,872 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$174,923 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 6.66 per cent, worth US$ 427,726 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 401,025 thousand of same period of last year.

\395