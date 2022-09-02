Other Suppliers May Negatively Perceive EU Price Cap on Russian Gas - Vygon Consulting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The introduction of a price cap on Russian gas in the European Union may be negatively perceived by other suppliers, Maria Belova, research director at the Russian company Vygon Consulting, told Sputnik, adding that the exporters are unlikely to reduce the price.

Last week, a European Commission spokesman said that EU countries continue to explore ways to curb energy prices, including setting a price cap for gas from Russia.

"Moreover, such an action may be negatively perceived by gas suppliers who are in no hurry to help Europe anyway. Norway reacted negatively to the call to lower gas prices, Qatar did not sign a contract with Germany on the terms of the Germans.

And they are unlikely to appreciate the idea of sharing the fate of (Russian energy giant) Gazprom in the future," Belova said, adding that the adoption of such measures will only increase the rise in gas prices.

At the same time, in accordance with the REPOWER EU plan published in March, the import of Russian natural gas will be reduced to zero by 2030, Belova added.

According to her, Gazprom can halt deliveries of gas to the European countries that will support the price limits.

Stock prices for gas in Europe have been growing since the spring of last year and continue to set new historical highs. The price record of $3,892 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas was reached on March 7.