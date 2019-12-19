UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Our Export Has Huge Potential And Government Could Double This: Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Our export has huge potential and government could double this: Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir

Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir said that there were only few countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan whose export-to-GDP ratio was less than 10 per cent. He said that our export had huge potential and the government could double

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir said that there were only few countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan whose export-to-GDP ratio was less than 10 per cent. He said that our export had huge potential and the government could double.

He announced various schemes for export sector including long-term finance, which is offering only three per cent interest rate for exporters. He said that the SBP intended to diversify exports which henceforth remained textile-centric.

He said that the SBP would encourage savings so that the account holders could get better interest rates over their savings. As the economic situation would improve, the ban on imports would be gradually lifted, he assured.

He also announced more facilities for the export sector in a phased manner as he did not want to shake people's confidence. He said that the Banking Services Corporation had framed different focus groups including micro and agriculture. It has also arranged many sittings with the FCCI.

He also mentioned various schemes for women entrepreneurs and said that for the scheme, the SBP would provide capital at zero per cent interest to commercial banks who are allowed to receive only 5 per cent for a period of 10 years.

He said that in these cases, the SBP also bear 60 per cent risk of loaning. He pointed out that only due to lack of information, women are unable to avail the facility.

Earlier, forms for loan applications consisting of 7-8 pages, which have now been reduced to only one-and-a-half page, were unveiled. In this case, documentation is also being standardized which is expected to be launched in February next year, he added.

Responding to various questions, Dr Baqir said that the LTF had Rs 25 billion cushion. Similarly, for the EFF schemes, Rs 25 billion cushion was also available till Dec 31. However, the SBP would further increase the limit for the remaining fiscal year.

He said that knowledge management system would be launched in the next month. It will be an online facility and applicants could know the status of their loan applications by entering their transaction code.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, president FCCI, in his address of welcome, introduced Faisalabad and FCCI. He recounted the financial achievements of the government during the last five months and told that rupee had appreciated against Dollar.

Similarly, our imports were reduced to $19.2 billion while exports remained $9.9 billion. "If we include remittances of $9 billion during this period, our deficit will remain only 0.6 per cent." Rana Sikandar-e-Azam demanded that the SBP must take solid measures to provide cheap loans to industrial sector.

Later, Mian Javed Iqbal, former president FCCI, along with Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, presented a shield to Governor SBP Dr Reza Baqir.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Loan Faisalabad Governor Exports Dollar Agriculture Yemen Ethiopia Sudan February Women Government Billion

Recent Stories

Masood urges youth to foil Indian conspiracies aga ..

59 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Hasty Decisions on Potential C ..

4 minutes ago

Christmas ceremony at Government College Universit ..

4 minutes ago

SNGPL discontinue gas Supply to general industry, ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves plots in fo ..

4 minutes ago

DC Sukkur reviews prices of essential items

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.