Out Of 79,000 Officers, 13,000 File Tax Returns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 01st August 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), on Thursday told a seminar that around 79,000 officers are in tax net of the FBR as per their salary slabs but only 13000 officers are filling their tax returns.

They said this in a briefing a day-long seminar organised by Sindh Government on filing of income tax, sales tax returns,wealth statement and annual employer statements in the conference hall of Sindh Secretariat here, said a statement.

The FBR authorities further stated that last date of filling tax returns is August 02, 2019 but the FBR has made a formal request to the government for the extension in date for government employees.

The officers of FBR and B-filer briefed the officers of provincial government regarding income tax, sales tax returns, wealth statement and annual employer statements.

The seminar was attended by the officers of grade 19 to grade 21 of various departments of the Sindh Government.

The session started with the briefing/presentation of FBR and B-filer authorities.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah highly appreciated the FBR and B-Filer Teams for their briefing and presentations.

He said that the seminar is very beneficial and supportive about filing tax returns by the government officers,every government employee should file their tax returns as per law.

He asked the FBR authorities to hold such events frequently for better understanding and interaction between the taxpayers and tax collectors.

