Outdated Construction Methods Keeping Sector Underdeveloped: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Outdated construction methods keeping sector underdeveloped: Mian Zahid Hussain

Safety of masses money to attract investment of billions, Govt should promote prefabricated houses

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the old-fashioned construction process is keeping this industry from development.
The industry cannot benefit from a Rs100 billion construction package unless modern methods are adopted to save time and money, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that a project which can take five to seven years in Pakistan hardly takes a few months in other countries due to the latest technology and prefabricated material including pillars and beams.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that Pakistan is facing shortage of housing units due to its cost and risks associated with it as there is no way a person can recover his money lost to mafia.


Government should promote prefabricated houses which become liveable within a few days at a very reasonable cost.
Majority of people in Pakistan use their lifetime savings to purchase a plot or house but many end up losing their money to unscrupulous builders, he said, adding that this sector can attract investment to the tune of billions giving a boost to dozens of industries and providing employment opportunities to millions.

He said that the deadline of construction package must be extended but other issues including improving rules and regulations should not be put on the backburner.

