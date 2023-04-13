Outgoing Iranian envoy calls on Commerce Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini paid a farewell visit to Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on the completion of his diplomatic assignment on Thursday.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the ambassador to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The minister said both countries were not only neighbors but also tied in the relations of brotherhood, however, trade volume did not match with actual potential and stressed the need for making mechanisms to find ways to enhance trade and investment between both countries.

The minister also stressed the need for tariff rationalization on different products including textiles, surgical, and sports goods, and said that it would be a positive development for congenial trade ties and further cementing trade and bilateral relations between both countries.

Besides, the minister also urged the need to remove other issues like trade barriers such as visa fees, attestation fees, road tax, load tax, and others, which were hampering trade. The Commerce Minister extended best wishes to the ambassador's future endeavors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the minister's support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan, which resulted in a 15% increase in bilateral trade between the two countries for the first time.

Ambassador Hosseini hoped that the Mandi-Pishin border market, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 2, would boost trade between Iran and Pakistan.