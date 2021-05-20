UrduPoint.com
Output Of Cement Increase 25.14% In 3 Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Output of cement increase 25.14% in 3 quarters

The production of cement in the country has witnessed 25.14 percent increase during the first three quarters of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The production of cement in the country has witnessed 25.14 percent increase during the first three quarters of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 37,620 tons of cement was manufactured during July-March (2020-21) as compared to the production of 30,063 tons manufactured during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 25.14 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of cement also rose by 57.24 percent, from 2,996 tons in March 2020 to 4,711 tons in March 2021, it added.

