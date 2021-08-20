Output of injections increase 20.12% in FY 2020-21

The production of injections in the country has witnessed 20.12 percent increase during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The production of injections in the country has witnessed 20.12 percent increase during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 1533,866 injections were manufactured during July-June (2020-21) as compared to the production of 1276,969 injection manufactured during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 20.12 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of capsules also increased by 22.29 percent as it surged from 3815,341 units last year to 4665,966 units during FY 2020-21.

The production of liquids / syrups during the period under review rose by 28.40 percent by going up from the output of 93,743 liters last year to 120,369 liters during the period under review.

However, the production of tablets decreased from 27,571,253 units last year to 27,016,282 units, showing decline of 2.01 percent while the production of ointments also declined by 10.51 percent, by going down from 3,342 kg to 2,990 kg.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of injection declined by 28.44 percent, from 114,176 units in June 2020 to 81,703 units in June 2021.

The production of capsules also dipped by 12.63 percent by going down from 319,523 units to 279,168 units while the production of liquids/syrups however increased by 75.02 percent from the output of 7,745 liters to 13,555 liters.

Meanwhile, the production of tablets decreased by 18.03 percent from the output of 2242,360 units to 1838,085 units in June 2021 while the production of ointment decreased by 24.11 percent from 263 kg to 200 kg.

