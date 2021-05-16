UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Output Of Injections Increase 28.07% In 3 Quarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Output of injections increase 28.07% in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The production of injections in the country has witnessed 28.07 percent increase during the first three quarters of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 1183,119 injections were manufactured during July-March (2020-21) as compared to the production of 923,839 injection manufactured during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 28.07 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of capsules also increased by 27.72 percent as it surged from 2794,541 units last year to 3569,203 units during 2020-21.

The production of liquids / syrups during the period under review rose by 25.34 percent by going up from the output of 68,781 liters last year to 86,212 liters during current year.

However, the production of tablets decreased from 20,666,548 units last year to 20,380,940 units, showing decline of 1.38 percent while the production of ointments also declined by 9.34 percent, by going down from 2,506 kg to 2,272 kg.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of injection rose by 13.08 percent, from 122,004 units in March 2020 to 137,961 units in March 2021.

The production of capsules also increased by 30.14 percent by going up from 343,052 units in March 2020 to 446,432 units in March 2021 while the production of liquids/syrups also increased by 37.77 percent from the output of 8,679 liters to 11,957 liters.

Similarly, the production of tablets also rose by 0.44 percent from the output of 2367,337 units to 2377,729 units in March 2021 while the production of ointment decreased by 17.34 percent from 296 kg to 245 kg.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same March 2020 From

Recent Stories

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

14 minutes ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

2 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.12 million

4 hours ago

Local Press: Our children are battling their own h ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.