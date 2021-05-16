Output of injections increase 28.07% in 3 quarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The production of injections in the country has witnessed 28.07 percent increase during the first three quarters of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 1183,119 injections were manufactured during July-March (2020-21) as compared to the production of 923,839 injection manufactured during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 28.07 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of capsules also increased by 27.72 percent as it surged from 2794,541 units last year to 3569,203 units during 2020-21.

The production of liquids / syrups during the period under review rose by 25.34 percent by going up from the output of 68,781 liters last year to 86,212 liters during current year.

However, the production of tablets decreased from 20,666,548 units last year to 20,380,940 units, showing decline of 1.38 percent while the production of ointments also declined by 9.34 percent, by going down from 2,506 kg to 2,272 kg.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of injection rose by 13.08 percent, from 122,004 units in March 2020 to 137,961 units in March 2021.

The production of capsules also increased by 30.14 percent by going up from 343,052 units in March 2020 to 446,432 units in March 2021 while the production of liquids/syrups also increased by 37.77 percent from the output of 8,679 liters to 11,957 liters.

Similarly, the production of tablets also rose by 0.44 percent from the output of 2367,337 units to 2377,729 units in March 2021 while the production of ointment decreased by 17.34 percent from 296 kg to 245 kg.

