Output of LCVs increase 20% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 20.01 percent increase during the seven months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 10,417 LCVs were manufactured during July-January (2020-21) as compared to the production of 8,680 units during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 20.01 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 8.61 percent as it surge from 81,256 units last year to 74,817 units during 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 15.59 percent by going up from the output of 1255,513 units last year to 1451,305 units during current year.

However, the production of trucks decreased from 2,084 units last year to 1,738 units, showing decline of 16.60 percent while the production of Buses also declined by 8.79 percent, by going down from 364 units to 332 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose by 86.95 percent, from 866 units in January 2020 to 1,619 units in January 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 27.38 percent by going up from 11,861 units in January 2020 to 15,108 in January 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 4.38 percent from the output of 195,762 units to 204,342 units.

The production of buses also witnessed increase of 34.21 percent from the output of 38 units to 51 units in January 2021 whereas the production of trucks however declined by 46.29 percent from 337 units to 181 units.

