Output of LCVs increase 22.18 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 22.18 percent increase during the eight months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 12,136 LCVs were manufactured during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the production of 9,933 LCVs manufactured during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 22.18 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 12.08 percent as it surge from 85,149 units last year to 95,436 units during 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 15.75 percent by going up from the output of 1435,701 units last year to 1661,758 units during current year.

However, the production of trucks decreased from 2,425 units last year to 2,021 units, showing decline of 16.66 percent while the production of buses also declined by 10.47 percent, by going down from 430 units to 385 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose by 37.19 percent, from 1,253 units in February 2020 to 1,719 units in February 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 37.24 percent by going up from 10,332 units in February 2020 to 14,180 in February 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 16.85 percent from the output of 180,188 units to 210,544 units.

However, the production of buses decreased by 19.70 percent from the output of 66 units to 53 units in February 2021 whereas the production of trucks also dipped by 17.01 percent from 341 units to 283 units.

