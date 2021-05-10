UrduPoint.com
Output Of LCVs Increase 30.21 % In 3 Quarters

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 30.21 percent increase during the first three quarters of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 14,334 LCVs were manufactured during July-March (2020-21) as compared to the production of 11,008 LCVs manufactured during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 30.21 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 24.71 percent as it surged from 91,918 units last year to 114,627 units during 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 20.31 percent by going up from the output of 1562,947 units last year to 1880,333 units during current year.

However, the production of trucks decreased from 2,732 units last year to 2,509 units, showing decline of 8.16 percent while the production of buses also declined by 3.68 percent, by going down from 462 units to 445 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose by 104.47 percent, from 1,075 units in March 2020 to 2,198 units in March 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 183.51 percent by going up from 6,769 units in March 2020 to 19,191 units in March 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 20.31 percent from the output of 127,246 units to 225,688 units.

Similarly, the production of buses also rose by 87.50 percent from the output of 32 units to 60 units in March 2021 while the production of trucks increased by 58.96 percent from 307 units to 488 units.

