Output of LCVs increase 61.6% in 1st half

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 61.6 percent increase during the first half of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 14,216 LCVs were manufactured during July-December (2021-22) as compared to the production of 8,798 LCVs during July- December (2020-21), showing an increase of 61.6 percent, according to official data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 1,557 units to 2,787 units, showing an increase of 79 percent while the production of tractors increased by 16 percent, going up from 23,237 units to 26,945 units.

The production of jeeps and cars increased to 114,032 units during the period under review from 66,148 units during last year.

However, the production of buses witnessed a decrease of 8.

9 percent as it went down from 281 units last year to 256 units whereas the production of motorcycles also dipped from 1,243,436 units to 1,189,648 units, showing decrease of 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs surge by 34.8 percent, from 1,841 units in December 2020 to 2,482 units in December 2021.

The production of trucks increased by 87 percent, going up from 231 units to 432 units while the production of tractors also rose to 4,911 units from 4,196 units.

The manufacturing of jeeps and cars surge to 23,095 units from 12,369 units, showing growth of 86.7 percent.

The production of buses witnessed increase of 8.3 percent from 48 units to 52 units whereas the production of motorcycles decreased by 9.5 percent from 209,788 units to 189,923 units during the period under review.