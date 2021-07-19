UrduPoint.com
Output Of LCVs Increase 63.21 Percent In 11 Months

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 63.21 percent increase during the first eleven months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 18,059 LCVs were manufactured during July-May (2020-21) as compared to the production of 11,065 LCVs manufactured during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 63.21 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 55.29 percent as it surge from 92,587 units last year to 143,781 units during 11 months of FY 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 40.59 percent by going up from the output of 1623,180 units last year to 2282,007 units.

Meanwhile, the production of trucks also increased from 2,732 units last year to 3,215 units, showing a growth of 17.68 percent while the production of buses rose by 10.39 percent, by going up from 462 units to 510 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose from 57 units in May 2020 to 1,995 units in May 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 1935 percent by going up from 669 units in May 2020 to 13,617 in May 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 229.75 percent from the output of 59,489 units to 196,164 units.

Similarly, as many as 28 units of buses were manufactured during May 2021 whereas 413 units of trucks were also manufactured during May 2021.

