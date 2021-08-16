UrduPoint.com

Output Of LCVs Increase 63.61 Percent During FY 2020-21

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:08 PM

Output of LCVs increase 63.61 percent during FY 2020-21

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 63.61 percent increase during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 63.61 percent increase during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 19,744 LCVs were manufactured during July-June (2020-21) as compared to the production of 12,068 LCVs manufactured during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 63.61 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 66.64 percent as it surge from 97,889 units last year to 163,122 units during FY 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 36.53 percent by going up from the output of 1813,448 units last year to 2475,874 units.

Meanwhile, the production of trucks also increased from 2,945 units last year to 3,808 units, showing a growth of 29.30 percent while the production of buses rose by 7.14 percent, by going up from 532 units to 570 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs rose from 1,003 in June 2020 to 1,685 units in June 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 264.79 percent by going up from 5,302 units in June 2020 to 19,341 in June 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 6.06 percent from the output of 190,268 units to 201,806 units.

Similarly, as many as 60 units of buses were manufactured during June 2021 whereas 593 units of trucks were also manufactured during June 2021.

