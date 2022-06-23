UrduPoint.com

Output Of LCVs Surge 39.36% In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Output of LCVs surge 39.36% in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 39.36 percent increase during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 32,443 LCVs were manufactured during July-April (2021-22) as compared to the production of 23,280 LCVs during July-April (2020-21), showing an increase of 39.36 percent, according to official data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of tractors also rose from 41,524 units to 47,410 units, showing an increase of 14.17 percent while the production of trucks decreased by 35.56 percent, going down from 2,593 units to 1,671 units.

The production of jeeps and cars increased to 188,603 units during the period under review from 122,683 units during last year, showing growth of 53.

73 percent, whereas the production of buses increased by 14.04 percent by going up from 456 units to 520 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs dipped by 4.49 percent, from 2,496 units in April 2021 to 2,384 units in April 2022.

The production of tractors however increased by 17.25 percent, going up from 4,684 units to 5,492 units while the manufacturing of jeeps and cars surge to 19,555 units from 14,781 units, showing growth of 32.30 percent.

However, the production of trucks witnessed a decrease of 64.44 percent, from 360 units to 128 units whereas the production of buses witnessed rose by 33.33 percent from 42 units to 56 units, the data added.

