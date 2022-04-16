UrduPoint.com

Output Of LCVs Surge 52.88% In 8 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022

Output of LCVs surge 52.88% in 8 months

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 52.88 percent increase during the first eight months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) has witnessed 52.88 percent increase during the first eight months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 18,553 LCVs were manufactured during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the production of 12,136 LCVs during July-February (2020-21), showing an increase of 58.88 percent, according to official data by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 2,021 units to 4,035 units, showing an increase of 99.65 percent while the production of tractors increased by 12.79 percent, going up from 31,199 units to 35,189 units.

The production of jeeps and cars increased to 153,162 units during the period under review from 95,436 units during last year.

However, the production of motorcycles dipped from 1,652,156 units to 1,615,451 units, showing decrease of 2.22 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of LCVs surge by 27.69 percent, from 1,719 units in February 2021 to 2,195 units in February 2022.

The production of trucks increased by 119.43 percent, going up from 283 units to 621 units while the manufacturing of jeeps and cars surge to 19,362 units from 14,180 units, showing growth of 36.54 percent.

However, the production of tractors witnessed a decrease of 40.15 percent, from 4,351 units to 2,604 units whereas the production of buses witnessed also decrease of 13.21 percent from 53 units to 46 units.

The production of motorcycles however increased by 5.68 percent from 203,665 units to 215,237 units during the period under review.

