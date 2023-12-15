Open Menu

Output Of LCVs, Vans And Jeeps Down By 43.91% In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Output of LCVs, Vans and jeeps down by 43.91% in five months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), vans and jeeps in the country has witnessed a 43.91 per cent decrease during the first five months of the financial year 2023-24 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 8,084 LCVs, vans and jeeps were manufactured during July-November (2023-24) as compared to the production of 14,413 LCVs, vans and jeeps during July- November (2022-23), according to official data by Pakistan automobile Manufacture Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also dipped from 1,571 units to 706 units, showing a decline of 55.

06 per cent while the production of farm tractors however increased by 60.68 percent, going up from 13,030 units to 20,937 units.

The production of buses also went down by 56.09 percent from 1,968 units to 864 units whereas the output of cars declined to 24,132 units during the period under review from 57,620 units during last year.

Similarly, the production of motorcycles dipped from 522,272 units to 459,703 units, showing a decrease of 11.98 per cent.

