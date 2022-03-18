UrduPoint.com

Output Of LCVs, Vans And Jeeps Increases 50.33% In Eight Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Output of LCVs, Vans and jeeps increases 50.33% in eight months

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), vans and jeeps in the country has witnessed 50.33 percent increase during the first eight months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), vans and jeeps in the country has witnessed 50.33 percent increase during the first eight months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 27,925 LCVs, vans and jeeps were manufactured during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the production of 18,575 LCVs, vans and jeeps during July- February (2020-21), showing an increase of 50.33 percent, according to official data by Pakistan automobile manufacture Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 2,021 units to 3,965 units, showing an increase of 96.19 percent while the production of farm tractors increased by 10.06 percent, going up from 31,423 units to 34,587 units.

The production of cars increased to 143,870 units during the period under review from 88,997 units during last year.

However, the production of motorcycles dipped from 1,266,444 units to 1,229,332 units, showing decrease of 2.93 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles Same February From

Recent Stories

NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

NHMP arrests 4 smugglers including 3 women

4 minutes ago
 Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in ..

Mongolia registers lowest daily COVID-19 cases in year

4 minutes ago
 Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on clima ..

Three decades ago world told to 'act now' on climate

4 minutes ago
 Philippines records lowest monthly unemployment ra ..

Philippines records lowest monthly unemployment rate after COVID-19 outbreak

15 minutes ago
 China's fiscal revenue up 10.5 pct in first two mo ..

China's fiscal revenue up 10.5 pct in first two month

15 minutes ago
 China's Hinan sees foreign trade up 10.7 percent

China's Hinan sees foreign trade up 10.7 percent

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>