Output of LCVs, Vans and jeeps increases 50.33% in eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), vans and jeeps in the country has witnessed 50.33 percent increase during the first eight months of the financial year 2021-22 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

As many as 27,925 LCVs, vans and jeeps were manufactured during July-February (2021-22) as compared to the production of 18,575 LCVs, vans and jeeps during July- February (2020-21), showing an increase of 50.33 percent, according to official data by Pakistan automobile manufacture Association (PAMA).

During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 2,021 units to 3,965 units, showing an increase of 96.19 percent while the production of farm tractors increased by 10.06 percent, going up from 31,423 units to 34,587 units.

The production of cars increased to 143,870 units during the period under review from 88,997 units during last year.

However, the production of motorcycles dipped from 1,266,444 units to 1,229,332 units, showing decrease of 2.93 percent.