Output Of LCVs, Vans And Jeeps Increases 69.43% In Eight Months
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), vans and jeeps in the country has witnessed 69.43 percent increase during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2024-25 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.
As many as 22,503 LCVs, vans and jeeps were manufactured during July-February (2024-25) as compared to the production of 13,281 LCVs, vans and jeeps during July- February (2023-4), according to official data by Pakistan automobile manufacture Association (PAMA).
During the period under review, the production of trucks also rose from 1,256 units to 2,470 units, showing an increase of 96.
65 percent while the production of buses increased by 45 percent, going up from 300 units to 435 units.
However, the production of farm tractors decreased by 30.04 percent from 31,008 units last year to 21,692 units during the period under review.
The production of cars increased to 67,135 units during this year from 46,419 units during last year while the production of motorcycles and three-wheelers also surged from 740,210 units to 962,315 units, showing an increase of 30 percent.
