London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced an angry backlash from across the political spectrum on Thursday following a series of angry exchanges in parliament over Brexit.

Tensions boiled over on Wednesday when Johnson went on the offensive after MPs returned to work following a Supreme Court ruling calling parliament suspension unlawful.

He refused to apologise and repeatedly slammed parliament for passing a "surrender act" requiring him to seek a Brexit delay past the October 31 deadline if he fails to reach an exit agreement with the EU.

Britain has been bitterly divided over the issue ever since the 2016 EU referendum campaign and the government has delayed Brexit twice because parliament has failed to approve its draft deal with EU leaders.

The real uproar on Wednesday came when Johnson said the best way to honour Jo Cox, an anti-Brexit Labour MP who was fatally shot and stabbed by a Nazi sympathiser during the referendum campaign, would be "to get Brexit done".

"Feel a bit sick at Jo's name being used this way," her husband Brendan tweeted.

"The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in... but never to demonise the other side."Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Johnson of using language that was "indistinguishable from (that of) the far right".