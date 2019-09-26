UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Outrage At Johnson's Rhetoric In Brexit Impasse

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:24 PM

Outrage at Johnson's rhetoric in Brexit impasse

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced an angry backlash from across the political spectrum on Thursday following a series of angry exchanges in parliament over Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced an angry backlash from across the political spectrum on Thursday following a series of angry exchanges in parliament over Brexit.

Tensions boiled over on Wednesday when Johnson went on the offensive after MPs returned to work following a Supreme Court ruling calling parliament suspension unlawful.

He refused to apologise and repeatedly slammed parliament for passing a "surrender act" requiring him to seek a Brexit delay past the October 31 deadline if he fails to reach an exit agreement with the EU.

Britain has been bitterly divided over the issue ever since the 2016 EU referendum campaign and the government has delayed Brexit twice because parliament has failed to approve its draft deal with EU leaders.

The real uproar on Wednesday came when Johnson said the best way to honour Jo Cox, an anti-Brexit Labour MP who was fatally shot and stabbed by a Nazi sympathiser during the referendum campaign, would be "to get Brexit done".

"Feel a bit sick at Jo's name being used this way," her husband Brendan tweeted.

"The best way to honour Jo is for all of us (no matter our views) to stand up for what we believe in... but never to demonise the other side."Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Johnson of using language that was "indistinguishable from (that of) the far right".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Parliament United Kingdom Brexit October 2016 All From Government Agreement Best Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

13 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's remarks on Beijing's cooperation h ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Raises Migration Issue During ..

2 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

22 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Two children beaten to death in India for defecati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.