Over 100 Pakistani IT Companies Participating In LEAP 2025
Pakistani IT companies are aggressively exploring new and emerging tech markets particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as more than 100 firms providing IT and IT-enabled services are participating in LEAP 2025
LEAP is an annual technology event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and investors to shape the future of technology and digital transformation and this year more than 1,000 delegates from Pakistan are attending the conference, including businessmen, government officials, investors, exporters, and speakers, marking the highest-ever participation by Pakistan at LEAP in terms of both companies and visitors, said a news release issued here on Monday.
State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at LEAP 2025. Pakistani IT firms are showcasing their latest solutions and services at LEAP 2025, engaging in strategic networking, and exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities in the Kingdom.
Pakistani IT companies are attracting numerous foreign firms from various sectors at LEAP 2025, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), Muhammad Umair Nizam, stated, adding that multiple business deals are being signed between Pakistani companies and international entities during the trade fair.
Pakistani IT companies witnessed a 100% increase in IT exports during the last financial year and are set to achieve another record this year, driven by new business deals at both public and private levels, he added.
He highlighted that collaborative efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Ministry of IT, the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), and P@SHA have created a favorable environment for IT companies to expand operations in the KSA market and across the GCC region.
Establishment of a help desk by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) to assist Pakistani companies in registration has simplified the registration process, leading to the successful registration of over 100 Pakistani tech entities in the KSA market.
CEO Hexalyze Saad Shah highlighted the significance of LEAP conferences and exhibitions, and termed it as a major platform to connect with the numerous multinational corporations establishing operations in Saudi Arabia’s industrial zones and commercial sectors.
He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s increasing focus on AI, fintech, cloud computing, cyber security, and smart city solutions presents a lucrative market for Pakistani IT firms, which have already established a strong reputation in software development, enterprise solutions, and digital services.
With Saudi Arabia poised to become a regional technology powerhouse, LEAP 2025 serves as a gateway for Pakistani enterprises to expand their footprint across the middle East and beyond, he added.
