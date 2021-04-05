Over 1,000 acres of land sold out in Allama Iqbal Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been sold out, while 10 companies have started construction work on the site.

This was disclosed by Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FEIEDMC), here on Monday.

He termed Allama Iqbal Industrial City a historic project which reflected the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in Allama Iqbal Industrial City including uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, boundary wall, modern security system and trained security staff. He said that facility of one window center will also be provided in this city so that problems of industrialists and investors could be resolved under one roof. He