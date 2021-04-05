UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Acres Of Land Sold Out In Allama Iqbal Industrial City

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Over 1,000 acres of land sold out in Allama Iqbal Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 1,000 acres of land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been sold out, while 10 companies have started construction work on the site.

This was disclosed by Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FEIEDMC), here on Monday.

He termed Allama Iqbal Industrial City a historic project which reflected the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in Allama Iqbal Industrial City including uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas, boundary wall, modern security system and trained security staff. He said that facility of one window center will also be provided in this city so that problems of industrialists and investors could be resolved under one roof. He

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Company SITE Gas Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

42 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

57 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.