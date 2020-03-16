UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Containers With Garment Raw Materials Arrive In Cambodia From China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Over 1,000 containers with garment raw materials arrive in Cambodia from China

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that 12 ships containing more than 1,000 containers of raw materials from China had arrived at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port to supply struggling garment factories in the kingdom, the Khmer Times reported on Monday

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that 12 ships containing more than 1,000 containers of raw materials from China had arrived at the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port to supply struggling garment factories in the kingdom, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Speaking with officials in northwest Battambang province on Saturday, Hun Sen said China had helped facilitate the transport of raw materials to Cambodia amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in a raw materials crunch in the kingdom.

The shortage saw thousands of garment factory workers being suspended as factories struggled to continue operations.

The prime minister said more than 60 percent of the raw materials for productions in the garment and footwear industry in Cambodia are imported from China.

He added that Chinese vessels would continue to deliver raw materials to Cambodia until May when the situation (of COVID-19) is expected to ease.

He said due to a shortage of raw materials caused by COVID-19, some factories in Cambodia had partially suspended operations, affecting almost 20,000 workers.

The garment and footwear industry is Cambodia's biggest export sector, employing about 750,000 people in approximately 1,100 factories and branches, according the Labor Ministry.

The sector earned gross revenue of 9.32 billion U.S. Dollars last year, up 11 percent compared to the year before.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister China Battambang Hun Cambodia May From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dolla ..

1 minute ago

China Development Bank (CDB) to lend no less than ..

10 minutes ago

Munda fair suspended against coronavirus

1 minute ago

South Korea Lodges Complaint Over China's Move to ..

1 minute ago

Leaves of Karachi police canceled

1 minute ago

Etimad Centers for biometric being increased to 35 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.