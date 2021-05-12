UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,000 Gas Stations In US Run Out Of Fuel As Colonial Pipeline Outage Goes On -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Over 1,000 Gas Stations in US Run Out of Fuel As Colonial Pipeline Outage Goes On -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) More than 1,000 gas stations in the United States have been hit with fuel shortages, stoking panic after the shutdown of a major pipeline in a cyberattack last week, Fox business reported on Wednesday.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, was hit by the cyberattack last Friday, resulting in the pipeline shutdown and rise in gas prices.

Most of the pipeline work resumed on Monday, and the company expects to restore almost all operations by the end of the week, the newspaper said, adding that the US government had to temporarily suspend a number of environment-related standards to help the fuel market.

According to the outlet, long lines of cars began gathering in gas stations in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia on late Tuesday, while S&P's Oil price Information Service confirmed the number of stations reporting shortages of fuel to exceed 1.

000.

According to S&P analyst Tom Kloza, many of the shortages occur because gas stations are "selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic."

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued an emergency fuel waiver to help eliminate shortages in DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in the wake of the attack on the pipeline. The measure will remain in effect through May 18.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Business Company Oil Virginia Price Florida Georgia United States May Gas Market All Government

Recent Stories

Issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or ..

24 minutes ago

COAS playing a central role in improving relations ..

26 minutes ago

93,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

30 minutes ago

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on Intern ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.